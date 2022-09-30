EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range below 0.9744 and breaking it to the upside, EURUSD has completed the ascending wave at 0.9840. Today, the pair may fall to test 0.9744 from above and then start another correction up to 0.9946. Later, the market may resume trading downwards with the target at 0.9400.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

After forming a new consolidation range around 1.0870 and breaking it to the upside, GBPUSD has finished the ascending wave at 1.1198. Possibly, today the pair may fall to test 1.0870 from above and then start a new correctional wave with the target at 1.1390.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY continues consolidating below 144.77. Possibly, the pair may fall towards 143.64. Later, the market may break the range to the upside and resume growing with the target at 145.57, or even extend this structure up to 146.86.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

After completing the descending wave at 0.9727, USDCHF has formed a new consolidation range around 0.9846. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1.0130; if to the downside – correct with the target at 0.9484.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD continues growing towards 0.6535 and may later fall to reach 0.6444. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards to reach 0.6323; if to the upside – continue the correction up to 0.6640.





BRENT

Brent has finished the ascending wave at 89.82. Possibly, today the asset may start a new correction down to 86.60 and then resume trading upwards with the target at 91.50.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold continues growing towards 1668.66 and may later fall to reach 1642.00, thus forming a new consolidation range around the latter level. If later the price breaks this range to the upside, the market may start another growth towards 1700.00; if to the downside – resume trading downwards with the target at 1611.11.





S&P 500

The S&P index is still consolidating around 3677.7. Today, the asset may form a new descending wave towards 3585.5 and then grow to return to 3677.7. If later the price breaks the range to the downside, the market may resume falling with the target at 3500.0; if to the upside – start a new growth to reach 3877.0.



