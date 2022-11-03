Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 03.11.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has formed a Harami reversal pattern at the support level. Currently, it may go by the signal of the pattern in yet another correctional wave. The goal of the pullback will be 1645.50. Upon testing the resistance level, the price may bounce off it and continues the downtrend. However, the quotes may fall to 1615.00 without a pullback to the resistance level





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at a pullback, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth will be 0.5900. Upon breaking through the resistance level, the pair will have a chance to continue the uptrend. However, a correction to 0.5790 before growth is not excluded.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be the resistance level of 1.1580. In case it is broken away, the pair will have a chance to continue the uptrend. At the same time, the price may drop to 1.1310 before continuing growth.



