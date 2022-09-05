Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 05.09.2022 (GOLD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Near the support level, gold has formed yet another reversal pattern Hammer. Currently, going by the pattern, the pair might end up in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth can be 1720.50. However, the quotes might still fall to 1690.50 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Going by the pattern, the pair might currently end up with an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be 0.6190. After the resistance level is broken away, the quotes might continue the uptrend. However, the price can pull back to 0.6045 before continuing growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. Currently, the pair can go by the pattern in an ascending impulse. The goal of growth can be the resistance level of 1.1570; then, if the price bounces off it, the price will have a chance for further falling. However, the price might fall directly to 1.1350 without testing the resistance level.



