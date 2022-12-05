Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 05.12.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be 1835.50. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair might break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may pull back to 1790.00 before further growth.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of growth might be 0.6505. After the resistance level is broken away, the quotes may get a chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.6380 before further growth.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be the resistance level of 1.2465. However, the price may pull back to 1.2200 before continuing the uptrend.




