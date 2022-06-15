Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.06.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a reversal pattern Hammer. Going by the pattern, the quotes got in an ascending impulse. The goal of further correction might be the resistance level of 1830.00. However, the market situation might develop in such a way that the quotes will fall to 1800.00 without a pullback to the resistance level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Inverted Hammer at the support level. Going by the reversal pattern, the pattern might get into an ascending impulse. The goal of growth is 0.6275. After a bounce off the resistance level, the quotes might continue the downtrend. However, the price might fall to 0.6170 without a pullback to the resistance level.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, the pair has formed a reversal pattern Longed-Legged Doji at the support level. After the pair went by the pattern, it got into an ascending impulse. The goal of growth might be the resistance level near 1.2110, and if the price bounces of it, the pair will have a chance to continue the downtrend. The goal of the decline might be 1.1890.



