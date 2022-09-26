Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 26.09.2022 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, XAUUSD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern not far from the support area. At the moment, the asset may reverse in the form of a new ascending impulse. In this case, the upside correctional target may be at 1645.00. At the same time, the opposite scenario implies that the price may continue falling to reach 1620.00 without any pullbacks up to the resistance level.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, NZDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern close to the support level. At the moment, the asset is reversing in the form of another ascending wave. In this case, the upside correctional target may be at 0.5770. After that, the asset may rebound from the resistance area and resume moving downwards. However, an alternative scenario implies that the price may fall to reach 0.5625 without any pullbacks.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, GBPUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern near the support level. At the moment, the pair may reverse in the form of a new rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1.0725. Later, the market may rebound from this level and resume falling. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, in which the asset may continue falling to reach the support level at 1.0165 without testing the resistance area.



