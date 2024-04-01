Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 01.04.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument might go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3600. Next, the price might break the resistance and develop an uptrend. However, a correction to 1.3500 is not excluded before the rise.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

AUDUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6555. After testing the resistance, the quotes might break it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes could correct towards 0.6500 before rising.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

USDCHF has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern on H4. Currently, the instrument is going by the reversal signal in a descending wave. The correction target could be 0.8990. After testing the support, the price might rebound from it and continue developing the uptrend. However, the quotes could rise to 0.9095 without pulling back to the support.



