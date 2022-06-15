Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 15.06.2022 (EURUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP)

EURUSD, "Euro vs US Dollar"

The currency pair has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line and is moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal lines of the indicator at 1.0515 is expected, followed by falling to 1.0275. An additional signal confirming the decline might become a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.0675, which will mean further growth to 1.0765.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

The pair is bouncing off the support area and moving under the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the signal line of the indicator at 0.6270 is expected, followed by falling to 0.6085. The decline can be additionally confirmed by a bounce off the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 0.6479, which will entail further growth to 0.6565.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

The pair has left the bullish channel and is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.8665 is expected, followed by growth to 0.8850. An additional signal confirming the growth will be a bounce off the upper border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be canceled by a breakaway of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.8495, which will entail further falling to 0.8405.



