Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 11.06.2024 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, NZDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 1.2755 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2565. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 1.2795, indicating a further rise to 1.2885. Conversely, a decline could be confirmed by a breakout below the lower boundary of the Douple Top reversal pattern, with the price gaining a foothold below 1.2645.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold has established itself below the support level. The instrument is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 2335 is expected, followed by a decline to 2225. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 2365, indicating a further rise to 2405.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is correcting following a decline. The pair is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Cloud’s lower boundary at 0.6145 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.6035. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. This scenario could be cancelled by a breakout above the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 0.6195, indicating a further rise to 0.6285.



