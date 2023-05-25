Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 25.05.2023 (GBPUSD, NZDUSD, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD has secured above the support level. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2415 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2235. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1.2565, which will mean further growth to 1.2655.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

NZDUSD is rebounding from the lower border of the descending channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 0.6135 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.5935. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.6305, which will mean further growth to 0.6405.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the lower border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1970 is expected, followed by a decline to 1920. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 2005, which will mean further growth to 2035. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the Triangle pattern, securing under 1945.



