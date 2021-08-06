Japanese Candlestick Analysis for 06.08.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, "US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar"

USDCAD keeps correcting. At the resistance level, it has formed several reversal patterns, including a Harami. Going by the reversal signal, the pair might go on pulling back with the aim of the support level at 1.2428. However, the quotations might still grow to 1.2550 without testing the support level.





AUDUSD, "Australian Dollar vs US Dollar"

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, including a Hammer. Currently, going by the reversal signal, the pair might continue growing to the resistance level with the aim remaining at 0.7435. However, the pair might decline to 0.7315 and continue the downtrend without testing the resistance level.





USDCHF, "US Dollar vs Swiss Franc"

On H4, the pair keeps correcting. Near the support level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns including a Hammer and a ln Engulfing. Currently, going by the signal, the pair might end up at the resistance level with the aim at 0.9110. However, the quotations might just fall to 0.9025 without testing the resistance level.



