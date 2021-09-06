Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 06.09.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is correcting. After forming several reversal patterns, including Inverted Hammer, close to the support level, USDCAD may reverse and resume its rising impulse. In this case, the upside target may be the resistance area at 1.2630. However, an alternative scenario implies that the asset may correct to reach 1.2430 before further growth.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

As we can see in the H4 chart, while testing the resistance area, AUDUSD has formed several reversal patterns, such as Hanging Man. At the moment, the asset may reverse and start a new pullback. In this case, the correctional target may be at 0.7390. At the same time, an opposite scenario implies that the price may continue its ascending tendency without correcting towards the support level. The upside target is the resistance area at 0.7520.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

As we can see in the H4 chart, the asset is testing the support area. By now, the pair has formed several reversal patterns, for example, Hammer, close to the channel’s downside border. At the moment, USDCHF is reversing and may later grow towards the next resistance level. In this case, the upside target may be at 0.9220. Still, there might be an alternative scenario, according to which the asset may return to 0.9110 first and then resume trading upwards.



