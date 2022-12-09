Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 09.12.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the currency pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3700; later the price may break through it and extend the uptrend. However, a correction to 1.3545 is not excluded.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the signal in a correctional wave. The goal of the pullback should be 0.6715. Upon testing the support level, the quotes will het a chance to bounce off it and continue the uptrend. However, the price may grow straight to 0.6880 without a correction.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. The pair may now go by the pattern in an ascending wave. The goal of the correction might be 0.9425. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes might bounce off it and continue developing the downtrend. However, the price may drop to 0.9245 without any correction.



