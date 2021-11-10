Japanese Candlestick Analysis 10.11.2021 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the quotations formed several reversal patterns, including a Harami. The pair is currently going by the signal. The aim of the decline is the support level of 1.2395. However, the quotations can still grow to 1.2520 without a test of the support level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at a pullback near the resistance level, the pair has formed an Engulfing reversal pattern. Going by the reversal signal, the pair will be falling. The pair is the support level of 0.7290. However, the quotations can still grow to 0.7410before continuing the downtrend.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the pair tested the support level and formed several reversal patterns, including a Hammer. The pair is currently going by the signal, forming a correctional wave to the resistance level. The aim is 0.9175. However, the pair can continue the decline to 0.9070 without testing the resistance level.



