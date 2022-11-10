Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 10.11.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3635; later the price may break through the resistance level and extend the uptrend. Still, the price may pull back to 1.3475 before growing.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in a descending movement. The goal of the decline might be 0.6345. Upon testing the support level, the quotes will have a chance to break through it and continue falling. However, the price may still pull back to 0.6470 before falling.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed several reversal patterns called Hammer. Presently, the pair may go by the signals in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 0.9895. Upon testing the resistance level, the pair will get a chance to break through is and continue growing. It may still pull back to 0.9770 before growing.



