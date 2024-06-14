Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.06.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

Sign InOpen an account
14.06.2024

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3780. Next, the price might break above the resistance level and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3720 before rising.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. At this stage, the instrument might follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6670. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6615 before rising.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for correction could be 0.8990. After testing the resistance level, the price might rebound and continue a downtrend. However, the price could decline to 0.8890 without a pullback.

Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

