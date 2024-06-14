Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.06.2024 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 1.3780. Next, the price might break above the resistance level and continue its upward momentum. However, the quotes could correct to 1.3720 before rising.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. At this stage, the instrument might follow the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The growth target could be 0.6670. After testing the resistance level, the quotes could break above it and maintain their upward trajectory. However, the price might pull back to 0.6615 before rising.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern on H4. The instrument is currently following the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for correction could be 0.8990. After testing the resistance level, the price might rebound and continue a downtrend. However, the price could decline to 0.8890 without a pullback.



