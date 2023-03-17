Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 17.03.2023 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, USDCAD has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. At this stage, the break signal may be triggered by an ascending wave. Target point for the growth may be the level of 1.3810, in the future the price has a chance to break down and continue the upward trend. However, a pullback to the level of 1.3655 should not be excluded before the growth.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, AUDUSD has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. At this stage, the reversal signal is being worked out in an ascending wave. The level of 0.6750 may be the target for growth. After the test of the resistance the quotations have the chances of rebound and further decline. However, the variant of development of the current situation with fall of the price to the level 0.6635 and continuation of the descending trend without a resistance test should not be excluded.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, USDCHF formed a Hanging Man reversal pattern in the area of resistance level. At this stage, the reversal signal is being worked out in a downtrending wave. The target for the pullback may be the level of 0.9220. After the support is tested the price has chances of rebound and further development of the uptrend. Thus it is not necessary to exclude a variant with growth of the price to level 0.9350 without correction to support.



