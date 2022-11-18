Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 18.11.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3410. Next, the price may bounce off it and extend the downtrend. However, the price may fall to 1.3200 without correcting to the resistance level.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in ascending movement. The goal of the growth might be 0.6825. After a test of the resistance level, the quotes will get a chance to break through the level and continue the ascending wave. However, the price may pull back to 0.6780 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth will be 0.9525. Upon testing the resistance, the price will get a chance for a bounce and further development of a downtrend. However, the price may fall to 0.9370 without any correction to the resistance level.



