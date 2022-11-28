Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 28.11.2022 (USDCAD, AUDUSD, USDCHF)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in a correctional wave. The goal of the growth will be 1.3525, and later the price may bounce off the resistance level and extend the downtrend. However, a decline to 1.3355 without any correction to the resistance level is also possible.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level the pair has formed an Inverted Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair may go by the signal in an ascending movement. The goal of the growth may be 0.6810. Upon testing the resistance level, the quotes might get the chance for breaking through it and continuing the ascending wave. However, the price may pull back to 0.6620 before growing.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the pair is going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth may be 0.9545. Upon testing the resistance, the price will get the chance for bouncing off it and continuing with the downtrend. However, it may just fall to 0.9215 without any correction.



