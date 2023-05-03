AUD remains optimistic. Overview for 03.05.2023

The Australian dollar against the US dollar remains ready to grow. The current quote is 0.6667.

Aussie gets supported by the RBA's decision made yesterday to lift the interest rate. It now amounts to 3.85% per annum. In the comments, the regulator warned the market that inflation remains too high, and the credit and monetary conditions might need more tightening.

Today it became known that the Reserve Bank of Australia would also lift the standard floating mortgage rates by the same 25 base points. The new mortgage rate will come into force on 12 May.

Retail sales in Australia in April grew by 0.4% m/m after growing by 0.2% in March and against the forecast 0.2%. These statistics are neutral for the AUD.