The Aussie got misplaced. Overview for 14.04.2022

AUDUSD is stuck inside a narrow sideways range and waiting for new catalysts.

The Australian Dollar is barely moving against the USD. The current quote for the instrument is 0.7443.

The “greenback” weakened a bit and the other traded currencies got a chance to rebound. However, the Aussie didn’t take advantage of the situation.

The statistics published by Australia in the morning showed that the Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 4.0% in March against the expected reading of 3.9%. The Employment Change was 17.9K after being 77.4K in the perilous month and against market expectations of 30K. The Participation Rate also remained the same as before, 66.4%, although it was expected to show 66.5%.

The Full-Time Employment Change gained 20.5K, while the Part-Time Employment Change lost 2.6K. it seems like employers are interested in a stable labour force.

As a rule, the strong statistics support the Aussie, but not this time.