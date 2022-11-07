The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, EUROC, KLAY). Overview for 07.11.2022

The BTC is correcting after preceding growth, on Monday balancing near 20,723 USD.

Earlier the BTC rose to 21,258 USD. The rally – and for the crypto that had long been lingering to a narrow range this was a real rally – was based on rather good labour market statistics from the US.

On Friday, the US presented fresh reports on this sector; investors reacted positively, the market started rising and dragged the crypto behind.

What is next? The BTC is now likely to consolidate between 20,000-21,000 USD waiting for the Congress elections and the US inflation statistics (due on 10 November).

On Monday, the capitalisation of the crypto market is 1.028 trillion USD. The BTC takes up 38.9%, the ETH – 18.7%.

NFTs are in demand again

According to DappRadar, the popularity of the NFT market is increasing again, regardless of the BTC stagnation. Over a month, the number of unique investors in NFTs grew by 18%, reaching 1.11 million investors in October.

Circle launches EUR-bound stablecoin

Circle is launching the EUROC stablecoin, based on Solana and bound to the EUR. Several internetwork bridges are expected to be launched by 2023 in order to increase the popularity of the token.

KLAY quotes dropped by 18.3%

The Klayth (KLAY) coin became the most losing last week. It lost more than 18.3% of the price, and the capitalisation of the project dropped to 702.2 million USD. Sales brought the token to the 62th line of the rating of the most liquid cryptocurrencies. Most probably, this was a technical correction upon sky-rocketing earlier.