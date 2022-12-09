The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, ETH). Overview for 09.12.2022

The BTC is doing a good job. On Friday, it returned above 17,200 USD, resting now at 17,215 USD.

The price range remains excessively narrow. However, the fact that the buyers had enough strength to return above the intermediate resistance level, opens a pathway to 18,500 USD. This way will be long, if it ever happens.

The support level is 16,300 USD, and the next one is 15,500 USD.

Over a week, the BTC grew by just 1.60% , but compared to the ETH and XRP, this is good anyway.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is 859.23 billion USD; it has grown quite a bit over the last few days. The BTC takes up 38.5% and the ETH – already 18.3%.

ZELF presented new anonymous debit card

A fintech company ZELF issued an anonymous debit card accepted in 80 million spots worldwide (supporting Visa). Users have access to deposits in the USD, Coin, Tether, and Ethereum. ZELF plans to add 20 more popular tokens.

Whales start buying ETH

According to Santiment, crypto whales have recovered from recent stresses and are ready to buy the ETH for saving. Currently, leading whales and sharks, keeping from 1 to 100 ETH, hold two thirds of the overall supply of the token.

Ethereum launches Shanghai hardfork in March 2023

The Shanghai update of the Ethereum network will be launched in March 2023. It includes the EIR-4895 supplement that will allow for withdrawing the ETH from the Beacon Chain stacking contract.