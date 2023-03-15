The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, AGIX, STX). Overview for 15.03.2023

The BTC rose to 24,968 USD in the middle of the week. After the cryptocurrency market took a break from domestic negativity and regained correlation with US exchanges, all news related to the US and its economy in one way or another became relevant. For example, the consumer price index report for February. Inflation fell in line with forecasts to 6% year-on-year. This pleased investors despite the presence of "minor" signals and the fact that core inflation is rising.

Crypto assets has rebounded dynamically from local lows, with its weekly gain now estimated at 13.5%. BTC it is very important to consolidate above 25,000 USD. If it succeeds, the way for buyers to 35,000-40,000 USD will be clear.

The cryptocurrency market capitalisation at USD 1.100 trillion on Wednesday is excellent news. BTC's share is 43.8% and ETH's share is 19%. Both figures remain high for the second day.

Signature's collapse has nothing to do with cryptocurrency

According to the New York Financial Services Department (NYDFS), the decision to close Signature Bank has nothing to do with the nature of its business or transactions with cryptocurrency companies. At the same time, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is interested in the bank's operations in terms of liquidity and solvency.

AGIX and STX are steadily rising in price

The AGIX token increased in value by 43.5% over the past 24 hours. STX is second in the daily leaderboard with a 34.2% increase in value. By the way, these cryptocurrencies have remained in a high volatility zone in recent months, so the amplitude of their fluctuations is not surprising.