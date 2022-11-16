The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 16.11.2022

Volatility in the BTC has somewhat subsided. On Wednesday, it is mainly fluctuating near 16,860 USD.

Buyers are very cautious, minimum active. As expected, the market will need a lot of time to acquire at least some balance at the platform.

After the story with Binance and FXT investors remain noticeably stressed out. Even more negative news came from the BlockFi crypto creditor that announced its plans to go bankrupt. And here, risks are only growing.

Technically, the most important resistance level for the BTC is now at 17,500 USD. For sales to stop altogether, the crypto needs to rise above 18,500 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is estimated as 857.39 billion USD, the BTC taking up 38.2% and the ETH — 18%.

Nansen: Binance is becoming the largest exchange

According to a report by Nansen, after FXT left, Binance is becoming the largest exchange in terms of the portfolio size. It owns assets for 64.3 billion USD: the BTC, ETH, TRX, and BNB. Number two is the Bitfinex exchange with assets for 8.23 billion USD. Its portfolio is even more diversified. Number three is OKX with 5.84 billion USD of assets.

Nike remains interested in the metaverse

The American sportswear brand Nike is still interested in metaverses: it plans to open an online shop and a platform selling virtual sneakers. It is known that unlocking digital goods users will get access to physical ones.

Trezor noticed surge of interest to wallets

Crypto owners are looking for asset storage mechanisms, taking interest in crypto wallets. Because of this, a supplier of hardware crypto wallets Trezor reported a serious increase in the demand for its services. Revenue grew by 300% over a week and continues to grow.