The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 16.12.2022

On Friday, the BTC is retracing moderately, balancing near 17,492 USD.

At the same time, weekly growth of the BTC amounts to 1.6%.

A great victory of the leading crypto is securing above the intermediate resistance level of 17,200 USD. The market is holding above it, still having a chance to reach 18,500 USD.

There is something good in the loss of correlation between the crypto market and US stock exchanges. Otherwise the crash of the former would have been more serious.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is now 853.053 billion USD. The BTC takes up 38.4%, a bit less than previously. The ETH share has shrunk to 18.3% as well.

CryptoQuant: Binance preserves solvency

The CryptoQuant research company presented a report by which Binance can be considered a solvent company. This conclusion is based on the company’s ETH and stablecoin reserves. It is known that the liabilities of Binance in the BTC are 99% supported by the company’s assets.

Amber Group continues gathering finance

Over the series C stage of financing, the Amber Group crypto platform gathered 300 million USD. judging by how easily the company does this, investors, indeed, trust its business.