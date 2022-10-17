The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 17.10.2022

BTC is trying to form a directional move, but not particularly effectively. On Monday, the major cryptocurrency returned to USD 19262. In fact, there is no way to break away from the strong support area of USD 18,000-19,000. This zone keeps the flagship cryptocurrency from strong bearish pressure, but at the same time prevents it from moving in a more targeted way.

An increase is not yet under consideration. Exactly the same as before, resistance at USD 21,500 is needed for a passage to USD 22,000. Only after it has been secured above this level will it be possible to talk about opportunities for a strong price increase.

The "sentiment" of the US stock market looks rather questionable. If the S&P 500 and Nasdaq go down, BTC will follow.

South Korea "bets" on blockchain

South Korea plans to launch digital ID cards within two years, with blockchain capabilities to store the data. We are talking about collecting material from 45 million people. Digital IDs will make data verification easier.

Cryptocurrency companies to "compete" for transfers in Mexico

According to World Bank statistics, Mexico ranks second in terms of remittances. The transaction figure is estimated at USD 5 billion. The remittance sector has recently increased by 20%, which has attracted cryptocurrency companies to the country. Already, Bitso, Coinbase and Everest have interests in Mexico.

"Whales" in ETH are selling their stocks

As Santiment data shows, large investors in ETH are exiting positions and selling their assets. In five weeks, USD 4.2 billion worth of tokens were sold. Such movements may have caused the price to fall by 25% since mid-September.