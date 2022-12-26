The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 26.12.2022

The crypto sector has not found anything to surprise investors yet. At the end of December, the BTC is balancing near 16,873 USD. Weekly growth was just 0.88% - nothing to be proud of for the BTC.

These days are boring for crypto investors. The year started with 46,216 USD - and look where we are now. Since the beginning of November, there has formed a range on the platform. We are, of course, looking forward for an escape in the nearest future. But it will clearly require a mighty signal from the inside or outside.

Trust issues remain number one for crypto investors. This is important as any rumors concerning the sustainability of crypto exchanges can knock down any key player in the sector.

This year the BTC has lost 63% of its weight. This is a lot. Forecasts for 2023 are very cautious, but we will discuss them later.

On Monday, capitalisation of the crypto market is 811.356 billion USD. The BTC share remains at 40.0% and the ETH takes up 18.4%.

Stablecoins left credit card issuers behind

In 2022, stablecoine set a record of the overall volume of credit operations, leaving behind all credit card providers except for VISA. There were transactions for 7.4 trillion USD made in stablecoins. For comparison, Mastercard accomodated for 2.2 trillion USD of transactions and American Express - for just 1.0 trillion USD. Only VISA got ahead of stablecoins with 12 trillion USD of transactions.

BTC hashrate dropped significantly

Due to the continuing snow storm in the US, the hashrate of BTC mining fell noticeably. Since Saturday, the computing power necessary for transactions has shrunk by 30%.