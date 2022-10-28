The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, Ripple, Aptos). Overview for 28.10.2022

The BTC corrected after noticeable growth earlier. On Friday, it is mainly fluctuating near 20,280 USD.

The price stepped back from the intermediate resistance of 20,500 USD. It is vital that the quotes returned back upwards. Then the market will be counting on an advance for 21,500 USD, which is the most important resistance level, and open a pathway to 22,300-22,500 USD.

However, the situation is yet too feeble.

Capitalisation of the crypto market is 983.5 billion USD, the BTC taking up 39.6% and the ETH – 18.8%.

Ripple: token volume dropped below 50%

For the first time in Ripple history, token volume dropped below 50% of all tokens in turnover. Currently, there are fewer than 50 billion tokens in circulation.

APT lost 12% overnight

Aptos coin price dropped by almost 12% overnight. Capitalisation of the coin is 1.064 billion USD; the cryptocurrency is number 50 on the list of most required crypto.

Costa Rica might abolish some taxation on cryptoindustry

The government of Costa Rica is ready to consider improving conditions for the work of cryptoindustry. Namely, the sphere might be freed from most taxes. Moreover, they plan to let private investors manage their assets themselves, without interference of the CB or any third parties.

Twitter will allow for selling and buying NFTs

Twitter social network will be able to facilitate buying, selling, and displaying user NFTs directly via tweets. To achieve this, the social network is agreeing on partnership with several platforms. The Tweet Tiles system is undergoing tests now.