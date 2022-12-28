The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, SOL, TON). Overview for 28.12.2022

The BTC is stuck in place again, generally fluctuating near 16,654 USD.

The situation at the exchange is vague. Investors are afraid to buy due to trouble with mining and trust issues after the crash of the FTX crypto exchange. All these problems cannot be resolved at once, so no one rushes at solving them.

In fact, investors are tired of waiting, and on such a background, the price may fluctuate a lot. During winter holidays, care should he taken at the crypto market.

Technically, the BTC remains in a flat between 16,500 and 17,200 USD. Few investors believe that conditions will form at all for an attack on 17,200 USD, from where a pathway to 18,500 USD may open. However, all the highlights should be kept before one's eyes. An important support level is 15,500 USD.

Capitalisation of the crypto market has dropped to 799.679 billion USD. The BTC takes up 40.1%, the ETH — 18.3%.

SOL and TON dropped noticeably

The SOL and TON tokens lost more than 10% yesterday, having no fundamental reasons for such a decline. The XCN and APT coins also got under some pressure.

Kraken leaves Japan

The Kraken crypto exchange leaves the Japanese market. The company has announced that starting 31 January 2023, it renounces its FSA registration as a crypto asset operator. The company made this decision to give priority to other more promising investment options.

FTX borrowed 511 million USD from Alameda

The bankrupt crypto exchange FTX loaned 511 million USD from its subsidiary Alameda Research in order to buy stocks of the Robinhood trading platform. This is clear from the documents retrieved by the court. The purchase of the block of shares was carried out by a shell company. The problem is that Alameda also borrowed the same sum from BlockFi (the company has already gone bankrupt) on the interest of those very Robinhood shares. The block of shares will now be the subject of most acute disputes.