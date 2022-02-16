Risk attitude made EURUSD grow. Overview for 16.02.2022

EURUSD remains in high spirits on Wednesday; investors are waiting for the statistics.

The major currency pair is keeping its short-term rising impulse in force. The current quote for the instrument is 1.1375.

The demand for EUR rose after the global risk attitude improved.

The preliminary report GDP report from the Euro Area showed 0.3% q/q in the fourth quarter of 2021, the same as expected. The Flash Employment Change added 0.5% q/q against the expected growth by 1.0% q/q.

The ZEW Economic Sentiment dropped to 48.6 points in February after being 49.4 points in January and against the expected reading of 54.4 points. The German ZEW Economic Sentiment went from 51.7 points to 54.3 points over the same period of time.

The data is rather mixed and reflects the cautious attitude of businesses to the future outlook.

Later today, market players will switch their attention to the US statistics – the country is scheduled to report on the Retail Sales and Industrial Production. The stronger the data, the better for the “greenback”.