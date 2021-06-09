Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 09.06.2021 (USDCAD, NZDJPY, EURAUD)

USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is trading at 1.2109; the instrument is moving above Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating an ascending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s upside border at 1.2075 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.2210. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the downside border of the Triangle pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.2035. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.1945. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the pattern’s upside border and fix above 1.2135.





NZDJPY, “New Zealand Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

NZDJPY is trading at 78.78; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 79.05 and then resume moving downwards to reach 77.95. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the resistance level. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 79.45. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 80.35.





EURAUD, “Euro vs Australian Dollar”

EURAUD is trading at 1.5730; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.5765 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.5610. Another signal in favor of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may be canceled if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.5805. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.5915.



