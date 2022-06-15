Murrey Math Lines 15.06.2022 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair rests above the 200-days Moving Average, demonstrating an uptrend. The pair is likely to rise over 7/8 and reach the resistance level of 8/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway of the support level at 6/8 downwards, in which case the quotes can correct to 5/8.





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, confirming an uptrend and a high probability of further growth of the price.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken through the 200-days Moving Average and are resting above it, indicating possible development of an uptrend. The price is likely to test 3/8, break through it, and rise to the resistance level of 4/8. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakaway downwards of the support level at 2/8. This can lead to further falling to 1/8.





On M15, the upper line of VoltyChannel is broken away, increasing the probability of further growth.



