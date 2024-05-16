Sign InOpen an account

Murrey Math Lines 16.05.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

16.05.2024

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 6/8 (0.9033) level and rise to the resistance at 8/8 (0.9277). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 5/8 (0.8911) level. In this case, the pair might decline to the 4/8 (0.8789) level.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.

USDCHF
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to 4/8 (2500.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (2375.00) level. In this case, Gold prices might fall to the support at 2/8 (2250.00).

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price rise.

XAUUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

InfinityNEW ERA OF PARTNERSHIP