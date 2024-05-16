Murrey Math Lines 16.05.2024 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI is testing the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to surpass the 6/8 (0.9033) level and rise to the resistance at 8/8 (0.9277). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 5/8 (0.8911) level. In this case, the pair might decline to the 4/8 (0.8789) level.
On M15, the price rise could be additionally supported by a breakout of the upper boundary of the VoltyChannel.
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”
Gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has rebounded from the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to rise further to 4/8 (2500.00). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 3/8 (2375.00) level. In this case, Gold prices might fall to the support at 2/8 (2250.00).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price rise.
