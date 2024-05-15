Murrey Math Lines 15.05.2024 (USDJPY, USDCAD)

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”
USDJPY quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average on D1, indicating a prevailing uptrend. The RSI has surpassed the resistance line. In this situation, the pair is expected to rise further to 7/8 (159.37). The scenario could be cancelled by a breakout of the 5/8 (153.12) support level. In this case, the quotes could drop to 4/8 (150.00).
On M15, the upper line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a further price rise.
USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”
USDCAD quotes have breached the 8/8 (1.3671) level and exited the overbought area on D1. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, the price is expected to decline further to the 6/8 (1.3427) support level. The scenario could be cancelled by rising above 8/8 (1.3671). In this case, the quotes might return to the +1/8 (1.3793) resistance level.
On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel is broken, which increases the probability of a price decline.
