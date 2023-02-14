Sign InOpen an account
Forex Analysis & Forecasts

Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

14.02.2023

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0800. However, the price may pull back to 1.0665, bounce off it and continue the uptrend after the correction.

EURUSD
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the currency pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be 131.40. However, the price may grow to 132.80 and continue the uptrend without any test of the support level.

USDJPY
EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8910. Testing and breaking through it, the pair will get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.8815 before growing.

EURGBP
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

