Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 14.02.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1.0800. However, the price may pull back to 1.0665, bounce off it and continue the uptrend after the correction.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the currency pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in a descending wave. The goal of the correction might be 131.40. However, the price may grow to 132.80 and continue the uptrend without any test of the support level.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, the pair has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument is now going by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 0.8910. Testing and breaking through it, the pair will get the chance to continue the uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.8815 before growing.



