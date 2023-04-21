Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 21.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDJPY, EURGBP)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

On H4, near the support level, EURUSD has formed a Harami reversal pattern. Currently, the pair can go by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the correction will be 1.1050. However, the quotes may correct to 1.0910 and continue the uptrend after testing the support.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

On H4, the pair has formed a Shooting Star reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going by the signal in a descending wave. The target for the pullback could be 133.50. However, the pair may grow to 134.80 and continue the uptrend without correcting to the support.





EURGBP, “Euro vs Great Britain Pound”

On H4, EURGBP has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. Currently, the instrument is going on by the reversal signal in an ascending wave. The target for the growth could be the resistance level at 0.8845. Upon testing and breaking the level, the pair could develop an uptrend. However, the price may pull back to 0.8795 before growing.



