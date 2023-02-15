Japanese Candlesticks Analysis 15.02.2023 (XAUUSD, NZDUSD, GBPUSD)

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

At the support level, gold has formed a Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be 1860.00. After testing the resistance level, the pair might break through it and continue the uptrend. However, the quotes may drop to 1825.00 before growing.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the resistance level, the pair has formed a Doji reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the pattern in a descending wave. The goal of the pullback should be 0.6270. After a bounce off the support level, the quotes might get the chance for continuing the uptrend. However, the price may grow to 0.6402 without testing the support.





GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

On H4, at the support level, the pair has formed an Invested Hammer reversal pattern. The instrument may now go by the signal in an ascending wave. The goal of the growth might be the resistance level of 1.2265. The price, however, may pull back to 1.2085 and continue the uptrend after a correction.



