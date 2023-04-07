The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC, DOGE). Overview for 07.04.2023

The BTC on Friday dropped to 27,935 USD.

The leading cryptocurrency goes on fluctuating in a rather narrow range. On the one hand, this has to do with the expected slump in investing activity: it is Good Friday today in most European countries, the US, and Australia. On the other hand, buyers failed to use the recovery of the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices efficiently because they were focused on alerting news inside the market.

For now, the BTC has not succeeded in forming an attack on 30,000 USD. It puts the main effort in holding on 28,000 USD.

The difficulty of the BTC mining continues beating records. This is important for further price dynamics.

The capitalisation of the crypto market today amounts to 1.179 trillion USD - the figure has dropped. The share taken by the BTC remained at 45.8%. The ETH part is 19.1%, also remaining neutral.

Musk gave Twitter its former logo back

Elon Musk returned the bird-shaped logo to the social network Twitter. The DOGE quotes lost 10%. Earlier, the logo was replaced by a shiba-inu picture, which was interpreted as a good signal by the DOGE fans.

The European Parliament limited crypto transactions

By the decision of the EU Parliament, transactions in various assets that exceed 7,000 EUR will be banned from now on. Moreover, a ban has been imposed on crypto transactions above 1,000 EUR as payment for goods and services.

The US Ministry of Finance: crypto markets threaten safety

The latest messages of the US Ministry of Finance look aggressive towards the digital asset market. For example, the Ministry has claimed that decentralised markets are a threat to the country’s safety. This is quite an alert, bearing in mind formed attacks of the SEC on Binance.