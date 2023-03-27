The cryptocurrency market digest (BTC). Overview for 27.03.2023

On Monday, the BTC is balancing near 27,827 USD. The impulse to grow had to be postponed as the market failed to manage the resistance and took a step back. Meanwhile, the BTC can still easily break through 29,000-30,000 USD, from where it can successfully attack 35,000 USD.

The support level is at 26,500 USD, the resistance - at 28,850 USD. The market might start selling because activity is feeble and volumes are small. Then the decline will be the main option for the BTC.

Today the short-term prospects should become clear.

The capitalisation of the crypto market is estimated as 1.156 trillion USD. The BTC share is 46.4% and the ETH takes up 18.5%.

G-7 plans to regulate the crypto sector stricter

The issue of crypto regulations will be discussed at the nearest G-7 meeting. The alliance uniting large countries from different continents has started preparing laws for controlling crypto currencies. They are supposed to give directions to the countries that plan to legalise the branch at their domestic markets.

Polygon will launch a beta version of its main network

On 27 March already, Polygon plans to launch the beta version of its main network zkEVM. It has been under development for a year and can provide for higher transaction speed and lower cost with the same high safety. The network will support a code identical to that of the Ethereum network.

Coinbase: SEC abuses powers

According to the main legal advisor of the Coinbase exchange, the US Securities and Exchange Commission is seriously abusing its powers. This is expressed in its hostile attitude to the whole industry.