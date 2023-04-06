Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 06.04.2023 (EURUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.0855 is expected, followed by growth to 1.1085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.0775, which will mean further falling to 1.0685.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD has secured above the Tenkan-Sen line of the indicator. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.3505 is expected, followed by falling to 1.3325. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud and securing above 1.3640, which will mean further growth to 1.3735. The decline, on the other hand, can be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel and securing under 1.3435.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is pushing off the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.6685 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6795. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6655, which will mean further falling to 0.6565. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel and securing above 0.6725.



