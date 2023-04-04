Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 04.04.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, AUDUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the resistance level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2335 is expected, followed by growth to 1.2585. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1.2155, which will mean further falling to 1.2065.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is pushing off the upper border of the Triangle pattern. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1965 is expected, followed by growth to 2055. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 1935, which will mean further falling to 1875. The scenario of the growth can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the Triangle and securing above 2005.





AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

AUDUSD is correcting inside a bullish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 0.6705 is expected, followed by growth to 0.6885. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud and securing under 0.6655, which will mean further falling to 0.6565.



