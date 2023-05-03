Murrey Math Lines 03.05.2023 (AUDUSD, NZDUSD)

AUDUSD, “Australian Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has broken the support line. In this situation, the level of 2/8 (0.6652) is expected to be broken downwards, after which the price could drop to the support at 0/8 (0.6591). The scenario can be canceled by rising above the resistance at 3/8 (0.6683), which could result in a trend reversal and growth of the pair to 4/8 (0.6713).





On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator can serve as an additional signal confirming the decline in the pair.





NZDUSD, “New Zealand Dollar vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and rest above it, which indicates probable development of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, the level of 4/8 (0.6225) is expected to break downwards, from where the price could fall to the support at 2/8 (0.6164). The scenario can be canceled if the price rises above the resistance at 5/8 (0.6256). In this case, the growth could continue so that the quotes reach 7/8 (0.6317).





On M15, the lower line of VoltyChannel is too far away from the current price, so the decline can be triggered only by a downward breakout of 4/8 (0.6225) on H4.



