Sign InOpen an account
Market Analysis & Forecasts

Murrey Math Lines 05.05.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

05.05.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes are under the 200-day Moving Average, which indicates the prevalence of a downtrend. The RSI has rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, a further price fall to the nearest support at 0/8 (0.8789) is expected. The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 2/8 (0.9033). In this case, the pair could correct to 3/8 (0.9155).

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel indicator could serve as an additional signal confirming the drop.

USDCHF_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, gold quotes are above the 200-day Moving Average, which reveals the prevalence of an uptrend. However, the RSI has reached the overbought area. As a result, in these circumstances, a breakout of 5/8 (2031.25) is expected, followed by a decline to the support level of 4/8 (2000.00). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above the resistance at 6/8 (2062.50). In this case, the quotes could rise to 7/8 (2093.75).

Gold_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, a breakout of the lower border of the VoltyChannel will increase the probability of a decline to 4/8 (2000.00) on H4.

Gold_M15
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

Trading analysis & analytics
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

Official sponsor of Club Cienciano