EUR enjoys demand. Overview for 26.12.2023

The main currency pair on Tuesday is growing. The current EURUSD exchange rate stands at 1.1023.

The macroeconomic calendar is blank, apart from minor reports. There are no other developments either because the Catholic World partially continues its Christmas celebrations, and certain markets remain closed. The week before New Year is virtuous in its calmness.

Globally, investors are inclined to risk, which is good for the EUR. This positive attitude forms on the expectations from the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank to soften their monetary policies.

All this will have happened by the end of Q1 at best or even later. However, the main topic of the beginning of the year will be investors collecting signs supportive of these prospects. This attitude generally favours EUR against the safe US dollar.