Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 14.06.2024 (EURUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD)

EURUSD, “Euro vs US Dollar”

EURUSD is testing the support area. The pair is moving below the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting a downtrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 1.0755 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.0650. A rebound from the upper boundary of the bearish channel would be an additional signal confirming the fall. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing above 1.0835, indicating a further rise to 1.0925.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY is rising after breaching the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 157.45 is expected, followed by a rise to 159.75. A rebound from the upper boundary of the Triangle pattern would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 155.55, indicating a further decline to 154.65. Conversely, a rise could be confirmed by a breakout above the upper boundary of the ascending channel, with the price finding a foothold above 159.10.





USDCAD, “US Dollar vs Canadian Dollar”

USDCAD is testing the indicator’s signal lines. The pair is moving above the Ichimoku Cloud, suggesting an uptrend. A test of the Cloud’s upper boundary at 1.3720 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3835. A rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel would be an additional signal confirming the increase. The scenario could be invalidated by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud, with the price securing below 1.3665, indicating a further decline to 1.3575.



