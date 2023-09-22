Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.09.2023 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2325 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2475, which will mean further growth to 1.2565.





BRENT

Brent is correcting after a serious decline. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 91.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 96.95. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 90.65, which will mean a further decline to 85.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of a bearish channel with the price securing above 94.55.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDCHF is growing within a bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8995 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9155. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8905, which will mean a further decline to 0.8805.



