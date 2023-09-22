Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 22.09.2023 (GBPUSD, BRENT, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”
GBPUSD is pushing off the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 1.2325 is expected, followed by a decline to 1.2085. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper boundary of the descending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper boundary of the Cloud with the price securing above 1.2475, which will mean further growth to 1.2565.
BRENT
Brent is correcting after a serious decline. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a flat. A test of the lower boundary of the Cloud at 91.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 96.95. A signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the ascending channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 90.65, which will mean a further decline to 85.05. Meanwhile, the growth could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper boundary of a bearish channel with the price securing above 94.55.
USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”
USDCHF is growing within a bearish channel. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Kijun-Sen line at 0.8995 is expected, followed by a rise to 0.9155. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower boundary of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower boundary of the Cloud with the price securing under 0.8905, which will mean a further decline to 0.8805.
Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.