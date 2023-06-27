Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 27.06.2023 (GBPUSD, XAUUSD, USDCHF)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is pushing off the signal lines of the indicator. The instrument is going inside the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests sideways dynamics. A test of the lower border of the indicator at 1.2680 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.2970. A signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2605, which will mean a further decline to 1.2510. Meanwhile, the increase can be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.2775.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the resistance area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1935 is expected, followed by a decline to 1875. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1955, which will mean further growth to 1985. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the bullish channel, securing under 1915.





USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

USDHCF is pushing off the lower border of the corrective channel. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 0.8970 is expected, followed by a decline to 0.8805. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the upper border of the bearish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 0.9005, which will mean further growth to 0.9105. Meanwhile, the decline could be confirmed by a breakout of the lower border of the ascending channel, securing under 0.8895.



