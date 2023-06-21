Ichimoku Cloud Analysis 21.06.2023 (GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD)

GBPUSD, “Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar”

GBPUSD is testing the Tenkan-Sen line. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the upper border of the Cloud at 1.2675 is expected, followed by a rise to 1.3025. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 1.2585, which will mean a further decline to 1.2495. Meanwhile, the increase could be confirmed by a breakout of the upper border of the descending channel, securing above 1.2815.





USDJPY, “US Dollar vs Japanese Yen”

USDJPY has rebounded from the support level. The instrument is going above the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests an uptrend. A test of the Tenkan-Sen line at 141.65 is expected, followed by a rise to 143.25. An additional signal confirming the rise will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the lower border of the Cloud, securing under 139.85, which will mean a further decline to 138.95.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

Gold is testing the support area. The instrument is going below the Ichimoku Cloud, which suggests a downtrend. A test of the lower border of the Cloud at 1945 is expected, followed by a decline to 1905. An additional signal confirming the decline will be a rebound from the lower border of the bullish channel. The scenario can be cancelled by a breakout of the upper border of the Cloud, securing above 1960, which will mean further growth to 1995.



