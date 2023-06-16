Murrey Math Lines 16.06.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are below it, indicating the probability of developing a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. In such a situation, the 2/8 (0.8911) level is expected to be broken down, with the price then declining to support at 1/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above resistance at 3/8 (0.8972). In this case, the pair might return to 4/8 (0.9033).





On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel has been broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.





XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which signals a prevailing uptrend. The RSI rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the level of 2/8 (1937.50) is expected to be tested, followed by its breakout and a price decline to support at 1/8 (1906.25). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above resistance at 3/8 (1968.75), which can lead to a change in the trend and price growth to the level of 4/8 (2000.00).





On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline might be a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.



