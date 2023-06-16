Sign InOpen an account
Murrey Math Lines 16.06.2023 (USDCHF, XAUUSD)

16.06.2023

USDCHF, “US Dollar vs Swiss Franc”

On H4, the quotes have broken the 200-day Moving Average and are below it, indicating the probability of developing a downtrend. The RSI is nearing the overbought area. In such a situation, the 2/8 (0.8911) level is expected to be broken down, with the price then declining to support at 1/8 (0.8850). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above resistance at 3/8 (0.8972). In this case, the pair might return to 4/8 (0.9033).

USDCHF_H4
Risk Warning: the result of previous trading operations do not guarantee the same results in the future

On M15, the lower line of the VoltyChannel has been broken. This increases the probability of a further price decline.

USDCHF_M15
XAUUSD, “Gold vs US Dollar”

On H4, the quotes are below the 200-day Moving Average, which signals a prevailing uptrend. The RSI rebounded from the resistance line. In this situation, the level of 2/8 (1937.50) is expected to be tested, followed by its breakout and a price decline to support at 1/8 (1906.25). The scenario can be cancelled by rising above resistance at 3/8 (1968.75), which can lead to a change in the trend and price growth to the level of 4/8 (2000.00).

Gold_H4
On M15, an additional signal confirming the decline might be a breakout of the lower line of the VoltyChannel.

Gold_M15
Attention!

Forecasts presented in this section only reflect the author’s private opinion and should not be considered as guidance for trading. RoboForex bears no responsibility for trading results based on trading recommendations described in these analytical reviews.

